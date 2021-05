New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): India Test opening batsman Shubman Gill on Saturday received the first dose of Covdi-19 vaccine. Gill posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated and he captioned the post on Twitter as: "Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort."The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.