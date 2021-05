Haas is getting closer to the midfield as its two drivers progress and gain experience, giving encouragement to team principal Guenther Steiner. Mick Schumacher was 0.6s off a spot in Q2 in Portugal but then produced an impressive race with no mistakes, overtaking Nicholas Latifi late on after forcing the Williams driver into an error. Schumacher’s best lap was also a match for George Russell ahead, and Steiner sees the gap to the likes of Williams is closing as his drivers get more comfortable in the car.