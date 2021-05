MILLVILLE ‑‑‑ The Bobcats didn't necessarily look like region title contenders a couple of months ago, but there's no question they've been gaining momentum every week. Sky View's star power and depth was certainly on display at the two-day Region 11 Track & Field Championships, which concluded on a warm Thursday evening at Ridgeline High School. The Bobcat boys racked up an impressive 148 points, which was 40 more than runner-up Bear River. Green Canyon was third with 92 points, followed by Logan (88), Ridgeline (53) and Mountain Crest (36).