North Carolina Homeowners can Sell Their Houses As-Is easily with Swift Homes

All things considered, North Carolina is a relatively big state. With 100 counties and 53,819 square miles, it can be a daunting task to become familiar with every little town. Thankfully, you don’t have to. But if you’re thinking of moving any time soon, then you’ll at least want to familiarize yourself with the 10 safest cities in the state, according to Safewise, a company so obsessed with home security it analyzes cities all over the country each year based on crime stats reported to the FBI so it can determine the safest cities in every state. This report from Safewise actually lists the top 87 cities to live in North Carolina in 2021. The top 10 are below.