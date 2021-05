Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Upper-crust bantamweights will share the stage when Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The result figures to provide further clarity in the line that has formed behind reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan.