BERWYN, Ill. — Three people were hurt after a gas leak led to a building explosion in downtown Berwyn, according to first responders. Police and fire crews responded to the 3300 block of Oak Park Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of an explosion. First responders said the blast happened inside a vacant building near the La Familia Market. Berwyn Fire Chief Thomas Hayes says some construction work was ongoing in the area when the blast occurred.