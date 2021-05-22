Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Exercise Sliders Are the Perfect Dupe for a Popular Fitness Brand

Just as I sat down to write this, a notice popped up on my laptop that my Amazon package had been delivered. Fitting, since what follows is all about Amazon — and in particular, the important role the company plays in helping to deter the sale of counterfeit goods worldwide. For just one high-profile example of those efforts, I again refer readers to my column on Amazon’s joining as one-half of an anti-counterfeit tag team with designer brand Ferragamo. But of course Amazon’s efforts against the sale of counterfeit, as well as IP-infringing goods run much broader and deeper. And thanks to the widely reported release of Amazon’s Brand Protection Report on May 9, 2021, we can now take an informed look at the scale and effectiveness of Amazon’s accomplishments in both the anti-counterfeiting realm and with IP protection for brands and IP owners generally.