A Closer Look at Lester Holt and Wife Carol Hagen's Marriage Full of Laughter and Silliness
Those who watch NBC Nightly News know Lester Holt as an iconic, award-winning journalist. But to his wife, Carol Hagen, he's also a loving husband and father of two. Lester and Carol crossed paths for the first time well before he made it to the desk at NBC News. According to Heavy.com, People did a 2004 profile of Lester and reported that Carol, who has built an impressive career as a real estate agent, was working as a flight attendant at the time of their meeting. Lester was a student at California State University, where he was studying government.www.goodhousekeeping.com