newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

A Closer Look at Lester Holt and Wife Carol Hagen's Marriage Full of Laughter and Silliness

By Kayla Keegan
goodhousekeeping.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who watch NBC Nightly News know Lester Holt as an iconic, award-winning journalist. But to his wife, Carol Hagen, he's also a loving husband and father of two. Lester and Carol crossed paths for the first time well before he made it to the desk at NBC News. According to Heavy.com, People did a 2004 profile of Lester and reported that Carol, who has built an impressive career as a real estate agent, was working as a flight attendant at the time of their meeting. Lester was a student at California State University, where he was studying government.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
View All 367 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Person
Lester Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Nightly News#Marriage#Anchor Baby#Grandparents#Nbc Nightly News#Nbc News#Heavy Com#Sactown Magazine#Wcbs Tv#Kcbs Tv#Knxt#Wbbm Tv#Msnbc#Nbc 5 News#Wnbc Tv#Lesterholtnbc#Husband#Dating#Baby Boy Number#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNBC Video

Lester Holt is going to be a ‘granddude’ again!

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is already “granddude” to two adorable grandsons, and now there is another on the way! Lester’s son Stefan and his wife, Morgan, announced they are expecting their third baby boy. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: Weekend TODAY, trending, pop culture, Editor's picks, big news, Parents, today.
TV ShowsPosted by
E! News

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC Nightly News is the most watched newscast in America, going beyond the day’s headlines to uncover stories of how people’s lives are affected by the world around them. Tags: NBC Nightly News, nightly news, Lester Holt, news, National News, U.S. News, Breaking News, International News, World News, Evening News, politics, health, Making A Difference.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Don Lemon’s Husband: How Tim Malone Became A Perfect Match For The CNN Anchor

It might not be considered breaking news, but the handsome CNN Tonight host Don Lemon is off the market. In fact, the cable news fixture has spent the last two years planning a wedding with his long-term partner Tim Malone. But for years, there were rumors that Don Lemon and actress Stephanie Ortiz were married. We have the facts on his dating history. Get the real story here, and find out when Malone will officially say yes to being Don Lemon’s husband.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Al Roker and wife share double dose of happy family news

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have a lot to celebrate and they still can’t quite believe it. The happy couple have two children together as well as Al's daughter from his first marriage, and on Friday they revealed Courtney is not just ringing in a birthday, she's almost a married woman too.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Barbara Walters Felt "Betrayed" By This Co-Host of "The View"

As creator and part of the original panel of The View, Barbara Walters spent 17 years working alongside several different co-hosts, all with differing opinions. While hearty debate and on-air disagreements are fairly standard on the show, occasionally, things have gotten more personal. Walters has even said that one of her The View co-hosts "betrayed" her. To find out which co-star she was referring to and how their relationship soured, read on. And for more uncomfortable experiences on set, check out This Guest Made Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Walk Off The View.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
Louisville, KYTODAY.com

Lester Holt talks about interviewing Breonna Taylor’s mother

Lester Holt joins TODAY from Louisville, Kentucky, the second stop on his five-city Across America tour for NBC Nightly News showing how the country is rebounding from the pandemic. On Tuesday night’s broadcast he will interview the mother of Breonna Taylor about her quest for justice after her daughter was fatally shot by police in her home.
RelationshipsThe Sun US

Who is Kat Timpf’s husband Cameron Friscia?

A CELEBRATION is in order for Fox News personality Kat Timpf and her husband after the two tied the knot. Timpf and Cameron Friscia made things official last Saturday when they said their I do's. Who is Kat Timpf?. Timpf is known for her part as a libertarian columnist, television...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Gayle King's Daughter Recently Announced That She Was Making Gayle a Grandma

Not every pregnancy gets to be announced on a morning news show. Gayle King recently set some time aside on CBS This Morning to announce that her daughter was pregnant, although she made it very clear that she is not looking to be called "grandma." Gayle's announcement was exciting for fans, but it left many wanting to know more about the daughter Gayle describes as her "favorite."
Orlando, FLNBC Video

Lester Holt talks about his ‘Across America’ tour

Monday on NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt launches his Across America tour, visiting five different cities to show how the country is rebounding from the pandemic. He joins TODAY from his first stop, Orlando, Florida, to talk about the tour.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Alex Sykes: Everything We Know About Wanda Sykes’ Wife And Kids

Whether you know her from her standup comedy, her many films, or her celebrated role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, chances are Wanda Sykes and her iconic voice have made you laugh. But while the 57-year-old comedian is pretty outspoken when she’s onstage, she’s much more reserved when it comes to her personal life. In fact, many fans may not even realize that Wanda Sykes has a wife and kids! Here’s an inside look at her children and her wife, Alex Sykes.
RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Today Show' Host Savannah Guthrie Has a Sweet and Private Family Life with Husband Mike Feldman

For the past decade, Savannah Guthrie has been a friendly face on our televisions every morning as a co-host on NBC's The Today Show. The former White House correspondent replaced Ann Curry and has worked alongside co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Matt Lauer, and more for years while keeping the public up to date on the news of the world.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Ron Howard's Twin Daughters Jocelyn and Paige Howard Look Just Like Him

One of our favorite things about Ron Howard is that he really is a wholesome family man at home. After growing up on the sets of The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days, the beloved actor turned filmmaker has been happily married to his wife Cheryl for decades, and they somehow managed to raise four children together in Hollywood with as normal an upbringing as they could provide. While major fans are probably familiar with his oldest daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, the famed director also has twin daughters that are seriously the spitting image of their dad -- Jocelyn and Paige Howard.