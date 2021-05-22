newsbreak-logo
Add red and purple colors to your garden

By By John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun Garden Editor
Jamestown Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season is now getting into full swing in the garden. With the past warm week, plants are starting to pop out of the ground and the ones that are already up are beginning to grow quickly. Add some rain to that in the near future and we will be looking really good.

Gardening
Salon

10 vegetables that thrive in pots — no garden required

This past year has seen a surge of moves to the suburbs, time spent on balconies and in yards, and home cooking, which inevitably also led to people thinking about growing their own food. Growing herbs and vegetables doesn't have to take up an entire yard or require a farmer's touch, either. Everyday people (you!) can successfully feed themselves fresh homegrown produce, no matter how big or small the outdoor space.
Gardening
Taste Of Home

The Best Plants for Your Shady Garden

Just a few years ago, the words shade garden plants brought to mind hostas, ferns, impatiens and maybe some astilbe. Shady areas were viewed as a fine place to rest awhile on the garden bench, but not nearly as exciting as a sunny border. Colorful garden plants for shade are...
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Gardening

5 plants for long summer color: add these to your flowerbeds

Plants that flower throughout the summer are a joy to behold, ensuring there's plenty of vibrant color to enjoy for months on end. Finding varieties that will keep blooming for at least three months is ideal if you want to be sure your flowerbed ideas will look good throughout the warmer months.
Gardening

Choosing a Plant Palette for your Garden

Interested in learning some practical tips about Landscape Design? This Saturday, join The Ruth Bancroft Garden for the webinar “Site Analysis and Design Development- Choosing a Plant Palette”. Cricket R., RBG landscape designer, will discuss the color theory, texture, and how specific plants can clearly communicate specific garden styles. Schedule...
Gardening

Daring Décor: Orchids Add Splashy Color and Style to Any Space

(StatePoint) It’s no secret that spending the past year in quarantine has made people focus more on their homes. DIY projects are at an all-time high. Painting. Furniture fixups. Baking. Outdoor and indoor gardening. That’s right. Indoor gardening is hot. During the pandemic, people searched “Buy Plants” on Google more...
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Introduce sensational succulents into your garden

With more than 10,000 species of succulents and many more hybrids introduced every year, there is a succulent to suit any garden design or solar orientation. There are succulent ground covers, background shrubs, eye-catching starlets and large tree forms. Many exhibit sensational characteristics just right for Marin gardens. What better...
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to Work in the Garden of Your Mind

What are the weeds of life? Much writing in the past puts forth the analogy of the mind and the garden. However, as we move further away from being an agrarian society, we lose touch with its meaning.
Animalssoutheastagnet.com

How to Deal with Sawflies in Your Garden

How to deal with Sawflies in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Sawflies are pests that are related to wasps. They deposit eggs into plants that eventually hatch into larvae and eat away at your garden. The larvae measure 1/2 inch long and are greenish-black, long, slim, and look like a hairless caterpillar. Gradually, the sawfly mature, and they start to change their looks based on the particular variety. The adults are black and yellow with four wings. These pests don’t sting, despite looking like wasps. Sawfly love to eat plants and will also chew through fruit.
Gardeningiowapublicradio.org

Managing Weeds In Your Vegetable Garden

As the growing season gets going we hope for good conditions for our vegetable gardens and the plants in our landscape. Unfortunately those conditions are also good for weeds. Ajay Nair and Aaron Steil join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to give listeners some advice about weed control in the garden, lawn and landscape. They also answer listener questions.
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Coleus adds colorful foliage to the landscape

When home gardeners see think about Coleus plants what may come to mind is the houseplant that their grandmother had in the parlor. Or the plant that they learned to root in water in an elementary school science experiment. Growing of coleus plants as houseplants and in the landscape has been done by home gardeners for many years. And, as with many different ornamental plants, its popularity has peaked and ebbed over the last 150 or so years that it has been in cultivation.
Interior DesignSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 ways to add color to your home without paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so. So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Shoppingnorthernvirginiamag.com

5 colorful throw blankets to add to your living room

Stay cozy while keeping cool inside with a lightweight blanket for summer. Sure, the summer sun and heat will be here in just a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean you should get rid of the toasty blankets inside your home. Instead of using your thick winter covers, switch it out with one these colorful options for summer.
Gardeningcheneyfreepress.com

Vacation care for your container gardens

Planning a few long weekends or a vacation may have you rethinking your garden plans. Don't let time away from home stop you from growing flowers and vegetables in containers. irrigation systems with timers and self-watering pots are options to make container gardening and vacation care easier. You may, however, just be looking for ways to adapt your existing container gardening care while on vacation.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...