BONUS Pet of the Week: Make friends with Moxie!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter has love to spare this week, so Donna Ruttkay shares a bonus Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week:. Moxie is a 1.5-year-old plott hound mix. She’s a laid-back, low-to-medium energy pet who’s skilled on her leash. She craves human companionship and would like nothing better than to come into the room where you are and fall asleep on the floor by your feet, while still demonstrating respect for personal space.