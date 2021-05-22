newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman, AL

BONUS Pet of the Week: Make friends with Moxie!

By W.C. Mann craig@cullmantribune.com
cullmantribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter has love to spare this week, so Donna Ruttkay shares a bonus Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week:. Moxie is a 1.5-year-old plott hound mix. She’s a laid-back, low-to-medium energy pet who’s skilled on her leash. She craves human companionship and would like nothing better than to come into the room where you are and fall asleep on the floor by your feet, while still demonstrating respect for personal space. 

www.cullmantribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Cullman, AL
Lifestyle
County
Cullman County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Moxie#Service Dogs#Pet#Dog Food#Free Love#Healthy Food#Free Space#Cullman Tribune Pet Of#24 Pet Watch#Cullman Pet Depot#Llc#Low To Medium Energy Pet#Microchip#Companion#Human Companionship#Rabies Vaccine#Bordetella Vaccines#Therapy#Dhlpp Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Cullman, ALCullman Times

CMS student leads food drive for neighborhood food pantry

Cullman Middle School students were recently challenged to discuss and recognize the problems facing our community — and some decided to go a step further and actually try to address those problems, too. Seventh-grader Noah Casey focused on the topic of world hunger as part of his global issues project,...
Cullman, ALWAFF

Search for missing Cullman salon owner

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are searching for a missing salon/barbershop owner who has been missing for a week. Cullman PD posted this on Facebook Friday morning: I’m sure a lot of local people know Lilli. Her barber shop/salon is in Creel Plaza on Highway 31 in Cullman. She...
Cullman, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Chill at Depot Park Saturday at first De-Stress Fest

From COVID-19 to politics to the economy and more, it’s been a roller coaster of a past year for a lot of people. And with May marking the recognition of mental health awareness month, mental health care provider WellStone is teaming with local partners to give everyone a few ideas on how to dial back the pressure when life keeps dialing it up.
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Dogs, Jeeps, & smiles for a good cause

More — way more — than 100 Jeeps and their owners hit the streets Saturday to caravan through Cullman County, all to put a smile on some faces at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the 2nd “Ridin’ for Residents” Jeep parade. Organized by Cullman County Wranglers and...
Cullman, ALCullman Times

(Video) Relay for Life 2021

(Video) Relay for Life honors cancer survivors with ‘Lights on First’ parade. First Avenue in the Warehouse District celebrated survivors as the sun set Friday night, hosting a first-ever “Lights on First” drive-thru Survivors’ Parade and luminaria memorial display as Cullman Relay for Life took its annual cancer fundraiser to the streets.