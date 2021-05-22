Ohio State Buckeyes hire Tony Skinn from Seton Hall as Assistant Coach
Chris Holtmann has finally filled the assistant coaching position on his staff with Tony Skinn. Skinn joins the staff after three seasons with the Seton Hall Pirates. Skinn replaces Terry Johnson on the staff who left for Purdue earlier this spring. Johnson was the Buckeye’s defensive coordinator, but Jon Diebler has already been tabbed for that role. Skinn worked with the guard position at Seton Hall and was widely know for his recruiting prowess as well.www.btpowerhouse.com