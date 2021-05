Jones Knows provides his predictions and betting insights into Thursday's two Premier League matches...... Aston Villa vs Everton, Thursday 6pm, live on Sky Sports. Everton are a tough watch but you can't quibble with their defensive excellence once hitting the front. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won every game away from Goodison Park when scoring the opening goal, therefore they have yet to drop any points from losing positions away from home. That was on full show in the gritty win over West Ham, who had 344 passes in the second half from 67 per cent possession but created next to nothing as the Everton back five, protected by Tom Davies and Allan, saw their job out.