NFL

A Julio Jones trade would hint to a bridge year for new Falcons regime

By Cory Woodroof
The Falcoholic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thought about the Atlanta Falcons even vaguely considering a trade of Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones still feels like such an absurdity, a bad joke during Julio’s heyday. It’s just such a familiar part of the tradition of cheering for this accursed franchise that, on the wave of excitement that comes with picking so high in the draft, that these Julio rumors simply will not disappear. Simply writing about them to try to clear up where talks stand, as Jeff Schultz and Albert Breer have done in recent days, kicks the hornet’s nest all over again.

