A Julio Jones trade would hint to a bridge year for new Falcons regime

The 49ers have had an offseason that few could have predicted after the Super Bowl concluded three months ago. Despite key free agents up and down the roster, San Francisco has largely brought back the guts of their Super Bowl team - and they even made a few upgrades through the draft and free agency. No offseason is perfect, however, and despite a ton of good work from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, one hole remains: wide receiver. It’s no surprise, therefore, that Niner Nate and Leo Luna were asked over and over again about the position on today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast. One listener in particular proposed a blockbuster trade involving Deebo Samuel and picks in exchange for Falcons wideout Julio Jones.