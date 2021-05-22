Chelsea to miss out on Sergio Agüero signature opportunity... again — report

There was once a time, a long while ago, where the “rage” in Chelsea communities was discussing how we were not willing to spend £40m to buy a promising, young striker from Atlético Madrid called Sergio Agüero in summer 2010, only to go and add £10m to the fee to bring an older and already broken counterpart to the Argentinian attacker, Fernando Torres, from a Premier League rival instead. At the very least Torres did win us that legendary corner in the 2012 Champions League final...