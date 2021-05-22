Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry back in action

Full disclosure: I’ve never seen That Thing You Do. It’s got a 6.9 on iMDB, so it’s kind of right in my wheelhouse, and I’m a big Hanks guy, but it hasn’t made it onto my Letterboxd quite yet. I just figured it’d make a clever headline. I’m also not going to sugarcoat the fact that there is an inherent bias present in the words that are about to rather clumsily tumble out of my fingertips. I take hitting aesthetics fairly seriously; I enjoy things that are pleasant for my eyeballs to behold. And in a general sense, who has the prettiest swings? Correct, it’s the lefties.