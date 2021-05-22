Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry back in action

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleKeibert Ruiz needed only two at bats and three innings to be the player of the day. He hit two homers and drove in five runs. All eyes were on Cody Bellinger and Zach McCinstry, as they began their rehab assignment with the Dodgers. Both players haven’t played in a professional game in over a month. Bellinger played in center field and finished the game 1-for-4 with an RBI. One of his outs was a flyout that missed going over the fence by a couple of feet. McKinstry was in left field and went 0-for-2 with two walks.

