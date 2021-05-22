Privacy review finds unusually high number of user trackers on Utah coronavirus website

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Web scraping to track individuals who have taken the coronavirus immunization vaccine will be a complex and massive undertaking. The need to identify the immunization locations and tasks to wipe out the virus completely exacerbates the situation. A multitude of interconnected government and other state agencies' databases will be required to track the coronavirus vaccine progress. These databases range from ancient codes used to develop mainframe computers and first-generation applications to modern systems.