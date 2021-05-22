newsbreak-logo
Privacy review finds unusually high number of user trackers on Utah coronavirus website

By Erin Alberty
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah’s coronavirus website had more tracking technology than almost any other state’s COVID-19 site in the nation, according to an analysis by digital industry watchdogs. Internet privacy experts say the large number of cookies and ad trackers on utah.coronavirus.gov could allow data-mining companies to exploit citizens — but state officials say the tracking was there only to gauge users’ interaction with the content, allowing the state to learn which public health messages are working.

