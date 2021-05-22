Sweep success: Avon boys claim first district track title since 1971; girls win final event to earn fourth straight championship

4: Firelands (19-5) 5: Elyria Catholic (21-4) Crop comments: Congrats to Avon Lake coach Andrew Means and his crew on winning the SWC outright. He has that program humming….Amherst entered the week hitting .324 as a team...Very impressive win by Firelands over Avon on Thursday...Speaking of impressive, Crop saw Vermilion in a blowout win over North Ridgeville and the Sailors have some big bats and one of the best pitchers in the area....speaking of pitching, Elyria Catholic’s pitching staff is out of this world...Bay sophomore Evan Bottone hit 2 HRs, collected 5 RBI and scored two runs in a win over Holy Name...Lorain has been on a tear in the LEL and still has a shot to win a share of league crown.