Amherst, OH

Sweep success: Avon boys claim first district track title since 1971; girls win final event to earn fourth straight championship

By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Avon pushed aside a couple of major challenges to pull off a sweep Friday at the Division I Northeast district meet at Amherst's Richard S. Cooley Track. The Avon boys won a district championsip for the first time in 50 years by holding off defending champ St. Ignatius, 128-120. The last time the Avon boys won the district was when they claimed back-to-back titles in 1970 and ’71. St. Ignatius had won 29 straight Division I district titles dating back to 1992.

Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

High school baseball: Elyria Catholic rallies from four down to stun Amherst

Talk about your great escapes, you won’t find one any better than the Elyria Panthers pulled off in their win over Amherst. The Panthers rallied from a four-run deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning; saw reliever Levi Ellis escape a bases-loaded no-out situation in the top of the seventh and then and pulled out a walk-off win when Clayton Peloquin banged a single off Amherst third-baseman Graham Solak to score Alex Carandang with the winning run as Elyria Catholic stunned the Comets 8-7.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

High school baseball Top of the Crop for May 14

4: Firelands (19-5) 5: Elyria Catholic (21-4) Crop comments: Congrats to Avon Lake coach Andrew Means and his crew on winning the SWC outright. He has that program humming….Amherst entered the week hitting .324 as a team...Very impressive win by Firelands over Avon on Thursday...Speaking of impressive, Crop saw Vermilion in a blowout win over North Ridgeville and the Sailors have some big bats and one of the best pitchers in the area....speaking of pitching, Elyria Catholic’s pitching staff is out of this world...Bay sophomore Evan Bottone hit 2 HRs, collected 5 RBI and scored two runs in a win over Holy Name...Lorain has been on a tear in the LEL and still has a shot to win a share of league crown.
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

LCCC to host free Play Tennis Day

Lorain County Community College will host a free Play Tennis Midwest Day from 9:30-11 a.m. May 22 at Lorain County Community College. The event is co-hosted by USTA Northeastern Ohio Tennis Association and will take place rain or shine. Guests will enjoy tennis activities, games and play for adults and...
Elyria, OHlorainccc.edu

Lorain County Community College Hosts Play Tennis Midwest Day

Lorain County Community College (LCCC) will host a free Play Tennis Midwest Day from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Lorain County Community College, co-hosted by USTA Northeastern Ohio Tennis Association. Guests will enjoy tennis activities, games and play for adults and children (ages 5 and up) at the...
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Kenny Grobolsek pitches Brookside past Columbia with complete-game masterpiece

One team hadn’t played in week because of the recent spat of bad weather and one team is playing its best baseball of the season. The results were somewhat predictable. Brookside scored four runs in the second inning because of some shoddy fielding by visiting Columbia. That was all junior right-handed pitcher Kenny Grobolsek would need as the Cardinals downed the Raiders 8-2 in a Lorain County 8 contest.
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

Amherst softball: Comets live up to lofty state ranking in romp of Avon Lake

The Amherst Comets backed up their lofty softball state ranking as they erupted for nine second-inning runs and cruised to an 18-1, five-inning win over Avon Lake. Although the game was played at Avon Lake High School, Amherst was the home team as the contest was moved because the Comets’ home field was deemed to be unplayable due to heavy rains.