Sweep success: Avon boys claim first district track title since 1971; girls win final event to earn fourth straight championship
AMHERST — Avon pushed aside a couple of major challenges to pull off a sweep Friday at the Division I Northeast district meet at Amherst's Richard S. Cooley Track. The Avon boys won a district championsip for the first time in 50 years by holding off defending champ St. Ignatius, 128-120. The last time the Avon boys won the district was when they claimed back-to-back titles in 1970 and ’71. St. Ignatius had won 29 straight Division I district titles dating back to 1992.chroniclet.com