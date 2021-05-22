Council gets what could be its last COVID update

WESTFIELD – Public Health Director Joseph Rouse began his COVID update to the City Council on May 20 by saying he hoped it would be one of the last ones needed. “We’re getting there,” Rouse told them, adding that the recent lifting of restrictions by Gov. Charlie Baker was originally scheduled for August. “Massachusetts is leading the pack in this country with case percentages Morbidity, testing and vaccine percentages are also good, the reason we bumped up lifting of restrictions to May 29. The mask order is not technically rescinded until May 29.”