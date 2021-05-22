newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect 2 How to Save Everyone During the Suicide Mission

By Jay Thompson
lordsofgaming.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything in Mass Effect 2 has led up to the ‘Suicide Mission.’ A last-ditch explosive crescendo where the fate of your crew and the galaxy hangs in the balance. Anyone apart of the Normandy’s crew can die, raising the stakes and the repercussions are palpable. These consequences may not reveal themselves immediately as well. With Mass Effect 3 on the horizon, the aftermath of the ‘suicide mission’ sends ripples into the trilogy’s dramatic conclusion.

lordsofgaming.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Effect 2#Side Effect#Important People#Mass Effect 3#The Suicide Mission#Loyalty Missions#The Migrant Fleet#Paragon Choices#Ambush#Samara Morinth#Miranda Initiated#Reaper Iff#Grunt#Ripples#Legion Renegade Choices#Normandy Crew Escort#Relationships#Non Loyal Crew Members#Balance#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect LE: How to Change Squad Members

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is an exciting release for myriad reasons: the first game in the trilogy is finally getting the overhaul it deserves, and it’s a chance for both newcomers and series veterans alike to re-experience the sci-fi soap opera with improved visuals and more polished gameplay. Most of the mechanics will remain the same, though, and we’re here to help with some of the basics. Here’s how to change squad members in Mass Effect.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Romance Tali

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has some interesting characters you can romance with, Tali for sure being one of the most unique out there. The famous Quarian is one of the original members to join Shepard’s crew, making her a well-developed character in the popular trilogy. Constantly wearing her full body suit, due to her race genetics and vulnerabilities, it is odd at first to think you can end up in a relationship with such a person. After all, how would you be able to have any kind of physical interaction with her, since she can’t even touch you bare handed? Thankfully, in the fascinating world of Mass Effect everything is possible, so keep reading if you want to check out for yourself how to do so.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect LE: How to Revive Squadmates

Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings back all three games in glorious new HD graphics. While 2 and 3 always looked pretty good, Mass Effect 1 in particular is getting a major facelift. The gameplay, while improved in some areas, is mostly the same. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to revive squadmates in Mass Effect. Here’s what you need to know.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Out of Mako

Ahhh the Mako. The little rover that handled like absolute trash in the original Mass Effect game is back once more in the reworked version of the game in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. While the controls have been reworked so you no longer want to cry every time you step inside it, it can still be a little finnicky getting out of it. In this guide, we’ll run you through exactly how to get out of the Mako in Mass Effect so you can continue with your space opera adventure.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Save Captain Kirrahe

One of the biggest draws of the Mass Effect games is how your choices carry over into later titles. Helping an NPC can determine whether they’re alive or dead in the next entry, and decide whether you’re privy to exclusive story bits or rewards. This is probably why you’re trying to figure out how to save Captain Kirrahe in Mass Effect 1, and how you found your way to this guide.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Romance Ashley

Ashley Williams is one of the first squadmates you’ll encounter in the Mass Effect series, and if you’re like many players, she’ll be the first character you ever try to romance. This can be easier said than done though, as you’ll need to select the proper dialogue choices and actions in order to woo her. As such, we don’t blame you for needing a hand in figuring out how to romance Ashley in Mass Effect.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get & Keep Kasumi Loyal

Paying attention to the loyalty system in Mass Effect 2 can be the difference between life and death for several characters, including Shepard. You’ll want as many loyal crewmates as possible by the end of the game, so here’s how to get and keep Kasumi’s loyalty in Mass Effect 2.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Heal Your Health

Regardless of whatever difficulty you’re playing on throughout Mass Effect, you’re going to get hit at least once or twice. As such, it is important to know how to heal in each game. Here is everything you need to know about how to heal your health in Mass Effect. How...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Can You Save Corporal Jenkins? Answered

Richard L. Jenkins, commonly referred to as just Corporal Jenkins in Mass Effect is an Alliance Marine who joins the N7 team as part of Shepherds’ ground team during a mission to Eden Prime. Almost as soon as the team touches ground, however, Geth Drones appear and open fire and Corporal Jenkins is gunned down. With so many branching choices and decisions across the entire Mass Effect trilogy — now playable in crispy 4K thanks to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition — some players may be wondering if you can save Corporal Jenkins on Eden Prime?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Skip Elevator Rides

The original Mass Effect trilogy is known for a lot of things, both good and bad. An aspect that falls into the latter are its lengthy elevator ride times, which were used to mask load times when the titles originally released. Fortunately, recent re-releases have cut down on these load times considerably, meaning you can bypass them almost entirely if you know how to skip elevator rides in Mass Effect.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Issue Squad Commands

The squadmates you can recruit in the original Mass Effect trilogy are good for more than just romancing. While in battle, you can direct them to carry out an array of different actions, allowing you to gain the upper hand in combat and keep your enemies from overtaking you. However, this won’t mean much if you don’t know how to issue Squad Commands in Mass Effect.
Video GamesIGN

Miranda - The Prodigal

This page of IGN's Mass Effect 2 wiki guide is all about the Miranda: The Prodigal Loyalty Mission on Ilium, including how to get through all combat encounters, where to find all collectibles, and pick the right dialogue choices for your playthrough. Talk to Miranda. Upon your return from the...
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Save the Galaxy Again with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Out Now

Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have released one of the most anticipated HD remasters of the generation. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is out now on PC (Origin, Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Legendary Edition includes all three games of the...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you save Ashley and Kaidan in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

When the Virmire mission is about to be wrapped up in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you’ll have to make a critical decision between returning to protect the nuke or saving Captain Kirrahe’s Salarian Special Forces team. While these are the background choices, the bigger focus is that you have to choose to save Kaidan or Ashley. Because you’re the commander, you have to make a clear decision about this moment, and unfortunately, there’s no way you can pick to save them both.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Sprint & Run Faster

You’ll spend a substantial amount of time hoofing it across planets, through outposts and into dangerous locales in Bioware’s legendary trilogy. As such, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to know how to sprint and run faster in Mass Effect, so that you don’t spend an undue amount of time leisurely jogging through locations that you’ve long since become bored with.