Vermilion, OH

High school baseball: Vermilion takes advantage of Sandusky errors to roll into district

By Tim Gebhardt The Chronicle Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILION — By his own admission, Vermilion starting pitcher Jacob Krausher didn’t have his best game Friday against Sandusky in a Division II sectional final. The Sailors' ace right-hander hit two of the first three batters he faced and had only one clean inning but still managed to shut out the Blue Streaks 12-0 in five innings. Top-seeded Vermilion (21-6) advances to Thursday’s 2 p.m. district semifinal at Fremont against the Perkins.

chroniclet.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Toledo, OHSandusky Register

Nothing 'minor' about Streaks' game at Mud Hens' stadium

TOLEDO — Despite losing the game, each Sandusky Blue Streaks varsity baseball player walked off the field a winner — smiling, rejoicing and just feeling good. “This was an experience of a lifetime,” said Kam Woods, the team’s leadoff hitter and first baseman. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime dream.”. During a...
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Tiffin, OHrichlandsource.com

Tiffin Columbian manhandles Sandusky

Tiffin Columbian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sandusky 14-4 in Ohio high school baseball on May 14. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card. For statewide...
Vermilion, OHvermilionathletics.org

Vermilion Tennis Sectional Results

The Vermilion tennis team finished the season with a great showing at the Port Clinton Sectional tournament. Kostya Lopez was within one win of advancing to the District tournament. He won first match over Oak Harbor 6-0 6-0. Lopez was down a set in his second match to Tiffin Calvert before pulling away 1-6 6-2 6-2. Lopez was unable to upset the number three overall seed from Edison, thus ending his tournament run.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Norwalk, OHvermilionathletics.org

Sailors Varsity Struggles to Find Groove Against Norwalk

The Sailors Varsity softball team had a tough time generating runs on Wednesday, dropping their game with Norwalk 11-3. Vermilion got on the board in the first inning when Emma Kretchmar tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Norwalk evened things up at two in the bottom of the...
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Lady Whippets post 10-1 sectional softball triumph against Vermilion

Shelby extended its softball postseason Tuesday by downing Vermilion 10-1 during a Division II Sectional semifinal game. The Lady Whippets, who are 10-15 on the season, hit the road Friday for a 5 p.m. clash second-seeded Bellevue. This will be the second meeting between the former foes in the Northern Ohio League and Sandusky Bay Conference. The Lady Red were an 8-3 winner back on Apr. 26.
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Charles "Butch" Wagner inducted into Ohio AP hall of fame

SANDUSKY — The Register’s undisputed champion of reporting received the highest honor an Ohio-based journalist can get. Earlier this week, the state’s Associated Press of Media Editors organization inducted Charles “Butch” Wagner into its prestigious and exclusive hall of fame. Wagner represents one of only 23 people to obtain this...
Sandusky, OHvermilionathletics.org

Sailor Baseball Wins Fourth Straight SBC Crown

Skipper Jeff Keck and his Sailor Baseball team has won its fourth straight Sandusky Bay Conference championship. The program won three in the Bay Division in years 2017 thru 2019. Only a worldwide pandemic could stop them in 2020 as the season was canceled. The team came back in 2021, now competing in the larger school Lake Division and rose to the competition winning the league with a record of 9-3. They now take that momentum into the State Tournament as the number one seed in the Fremont District. They will host the winner of Sandusky and Port Clinton on Friday, May 21st.
Vermilion, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

WHS baseball nearly sinks Sailors

Willard gave Vermilion all they could handle, before the 17-5 Sailors struck for two runs in the fifth to pull out a 3-2 victory Saturday in Vermilion. See the story, along with WHS tennis action against Galion in the Thursday Willard Times-Junction.
Sandusky, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Local students dominate Terra State's Dean's List

After holding its 52nd commencement ceremony last Friday, Terra State Community College today released its Spring 2021 Dean’s List, which included students from many local cities and villages. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be full-time at Terra State, taking a minimum of 12 credit hours and...
Vermilion, OHMorning Journal

Vermilion leads area baseball squads with No. 1 seed in postseason

Vermilion was the only team in The Morning Journal area to earn a No. 1 seed in the baseball district tournament seedings and drawings conducted over the weekend. Vermilion, which won its fourth straight Sandusky Bay Conference, earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II Region 6 Fremont District.
Port Clinton, OHvermilionathletics.org

Sailors Varsity Softball Can’t Catch Up To Port Clinton

The Sailors fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-2 loss to Port Clinton on Monday. Port Clinton scored on a single by Alliyah Whatton in the first inning and a single by Abbey Hittepole in the second. Whatton was the winning pitcher for Port Clinton. The hurler...