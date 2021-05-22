High school baseball: Vermilion takes advantage of Sandusky errors to roll into district
VERMILION — By his own admission, Vermilion starting pitcher Jacob Krausher didn’t have his best game Friday against Sandusky in a Division II sectional final. The Sailors' ace right-hander hit two of the first three batters he faced and had only one clean inning but still managed to shut out the Blue Streaks 12-0 in five innings. Top-seeded Vermilion (21-6) advances to Thursday’s 2 p.m. district semifinal at Fremont against the Perkins.chroniclet.com