NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 5-22-21

The public is invited to the “Blessing of the Beach” at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 20. The event will take place just east of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. “We are thankful for the beauty of Navarre Beach, and wish for our community to join us as we bless the beach for the beauty that it brings to our area, along with the many visitors that travel to our area for rest and relaxation,” said Chamber CEO Chanda Ryan. “We also hope for a safe and prosperous summer season for our community, area businesses, first responders and our visitors.”