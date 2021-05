Weather permitting, you should notice, by the time that you read this, that the new flags are up once again on Federal and Main Streets. The members of Republican Lodge would like to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of support we received from companies, civic organizations and the citizens in general who responded to our plea for donations to our flag fund. We received many touching letters with these donations (from as far away as Hawley) which we read at our meeting and entered into our permanent records.