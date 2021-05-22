Subtropical Storm Ana weakens as it moves northeast, watching for other developing systems

ORLANDO, Fla. — UPDATE:

Subtropical Storm Ana is weakening and moving northeastward, farther away from Bermuda.

Ana may fall apart in next 24-35 hours and may downgrade Saturday night to a subtropical depression, but that doesn’t really matter as it’s just moving away over water.

The second disturbance over Texas will not form into Bill, as was initially thought possible, but the flooding threat for Texas and Louisiana will continue as it moves northwest.

No more tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next five days, but we’ll still be watching for the next system, which will be named Bill.

Subtropical Storm Ana has formed in the North Atlantic, northeast of Bermuda, where there is a tropical storm watch.

Ana is the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and has developed in the Atlantic basin before the official start of hurricane season.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.

Subtropical Storm Ana winds are reaching 45 mph. Ana will slowly move southwest on Saturday then accelerate back to the northeast on Sunday and Monday.

There is no threat the United States at this time.

