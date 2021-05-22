newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Subtropical Storm Ana weakens as it moves northeast, watching for other developing systems

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soTfI_0a7woJCW00

ORLANDO, Fla. — UPDATE:

Subtropical Storm Ana is weakening and moving northeastward, farther away from Bermuda.

Ana may fall apart in next 24-35 hours and may downgrade Saturday night to a subtropical depression, but that doesn’t really matter as it’s just moving away over water.

The second disturbance over Texas will not form into Bill, as was initially thought possible, but the flooding threat for Texas and Louisiana will continue as it moves northwest.

No more tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next five days, but we’ll still be watching for the next system, which will be named Bill.

Subtropical Storm Ana has formed in the North Atlantic, northeast of Bermuda, where there is a tropical storm watch.

Ana is the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and has developed in the Atlantic basin before the official start of hurricane season.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.

Subtropical Storm Ana winds are reaching 45 mph. Ana will slowly move southwest on Saturday then accelerate back to the northeast on Sunday and Monday.

There is no threat the United States at this time.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Storm#Storm Watch#Bermuda#Extreme Weather#Tropical Depression#Tropical Cyclones#Hurricane Season#North Atlantic#Winds#Fall#Downgrade#Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Melbourne, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Airport changes name after years of fighting over 'Orlando'

MELBOURNE, Fla. — (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne International Airport will change its name to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Illegal red piranha found in Louisiana lake

BATON ROUGE, La. — A red piranha native to South America was found in a Lousiana lake earlier this week, wildlife officials said. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the fish was found in the Baton Rouge University Lakes, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. The fish,...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.