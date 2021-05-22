FRED GREENWOOD MARSHALL

Voting opens Monday for May's Counselor of the Month contest, presented by Morris College. Four finalists have been chosen by Item staff from nominations submitted by the public, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local business and Morris College swag. To vote daily through May 23, go to www.theitem.com/counselor. You do not have to be a Sumter Item subscriber to vote. The winner will be announced on May 25.