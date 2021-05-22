FRED GREENWOOD MARSHALL
Fred Greenwood Marshall, age 59, beloved husband of Melissa Elaine Bonner Marshall, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, he was a son of Joan Ellen Roth Marshall and the late Curtis G. Marshall. Fred was the operations manager at Sumter Printing. He coached and was involved with youth sports for many years with Sumter Parks and Recreation, Pop Warner Football and Thomas Sumter Academy. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, sailing, water sports and music. Fred will be remembered as a devoted friend, father and husband.www.theitem.com