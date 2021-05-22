Fundraising starts for Fallen Heroes Memorial in San Mateo
The San Mateo City Council is donating up to $50,000 to kick-start fundraising efforts for the future Fallen Heroes Memorial in Central Park. “The fundraising is going to take a bit of doing, but I think the [advisory] committee is up to the task. I welcome anyone in the city who wants to be a part of it. Please feel free to donate,” Councilmember Diane Papan, who is also the vice chair of the city advisory committee for the Fallen Heroes memorial, said.www.smdailyjournal.com