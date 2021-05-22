Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

I’d like to thank John Schlechter for so accurately depicting why it is that we need a media that properly contextualizes the news and actively combats misinformation. April 22, I wrote a letter discussing how poor journalism can distort public perception, and April 29, Mr. Schlechter responded with his contribution to the discussion. Mr. Schlechter, you missed the entire point of my original letter and demonstrated to readers just what it looks like to live in a media ecosystem where distorted perspectives and alternative “facts” are given just as much weight as accurate and real ones. This is the kind of reflexive and myopic view one can expect to have when absorbing news that foregoes objectivity for “balance” or, even worse, propaganda. In my first letter, I made several proposals to journalists and news outlets: do not conflate ideas that have broad consensus with fringe or debunked theories, do not give airtime to guests whose primary intent is to spread fake news and lies, ask questions that better reflect the reality of the situation, and more accurately depict the stories they write about. I used several real-world examples to show how this could be done including coverage of climate change, the 2020 election, the Biden administration’s bipartisanship, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Mr. Schlechter missed the forest for the trees and got hung up on these examples rather than the point(s) they were meant to emphasize. He responded by insinuating that I’m a liberal who religiously watches CNN, despite my criticism extending to all networks, and likened my proposals to support for state-run media and communist China — a ludicrous thing to say. It’s a conclusion one could only reach if their view of the world was obscured by a media ecosystem that plays to one’s emotions instead of accurately depicting today’s world. I want to return to the importance of a news media that does their job well and objectively, but I feel that I should first push back against Mr. Schlechter’s reactive and ill-informed response. First, the insinuation that I only believe things that confirm my beliefs or that I only get my news from “liberal” sources is predictable but incorrect. For one, I don’t watch cable news for the reasons I laid out in my previous letter. I prefer to get my information from subject matter professionals. I follow a number of journalists, journalism experts, political scientists, historians, national security experts, foreign policy wonks and economists all from various points on the political spectrum. I don’t alway agree with their analyses, but I listen to them anyway because they know what they’re talking about, and I’d rather be informed than indulged. Mr. Schlechter seemed to take offense at the notion that the cause of climate change should no longer be part of the debate. He suggested that I should do more reading on the subject but not before claiming that climate change was impacted by wind and ocean currents rather than the other way around. I think it is Mr. Schlechter who should do more reading; his position contradicts that of NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and nearly every country on the planet — who have signed the Paris Climate Accord. Mr. Schlechter’s analysis of climate science is superficial and elementary at best. Had he a better understanding of science, he would know that the exact impacts of climate change are hard to accurately predict because they are directly tied to human activity, which, of course, includes individual choice and systemic action such as federal regulation. However, the predicted trends have remained accurate over the years. While the timing and degree of these trends hasn’t always been accurate, the predicted results have held true: the sea levels are rising, the ice caps are melting, ocean temperatures are rising, severe storm events are more frequent, and extinction rates are accelerating, etc. Per NASA, “... the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists — 97 percent — agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. Most of the leading science organizations around the world have issued public statements expressing this, including international and U.S. science academies... and a whole host of reputable scientific bodies around the world.” The existence of climate change and its causes is simply not up for discussion. This is only a partisan issue in America. Mr. Schlechter then criticized my assertion that the 2020 election was safe and secure — a claim made unanimously by our country’s leading election officials. The non-partisan Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council executive committees went so far as to put out a statement saying, “There is no evidence that any voting system ‘deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised’... While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections...” Still, the Trump campaign and its allies went to court over 60 times with claims of voter fraud. Each time, the courts — often Republican-held — rejected the pleas because they lacked any evidence whatsoever. The result of the election shouldn’t be surprising. Polls showed that Mr. Trump suffered from historically low approval ratings, was disliked by a majority of the country, and lagged behind Mr. Biden in every national poll for the entirety of the general election. Additionally, Mr. Trump alienated many would-be allies with his rhetoric and need for unconditional support. The fact that he lost the election is predictable. It’s not evidence of a rigged system. The notion that there’s some Deep State conspiracy by government officials of both parties to steal the election from the least popular president in modern history is an insane one. Sometimes the truth is just the truth, whether we like it or not. Facts don’t care about your feelings. Mr. Schlechter moved on to push back against a claim I didn’t even make — that Congressional Republicans should work with Biden. Again, my letter was about best practices in journalism not in politics. I had suggested, in my previous letter, that rather than asking the Biden administration, whose policy agenda has broad, bipartisan support amongst voters, when they intend to start acting in a bipartisan manner, journalists should instead be asking that question of Congressional Republicans, who’ve decided to obstruct the Biden agenda no matter what. After misinterpreting my intent, Mr. Schlechter described the Biden agenda as “liberal progressive.” Mr, Schlechter should know that that term is hyperbolic. There’s no such thing as “liberal progressive.” They are two distinct political ideologies. Mr. Schlechter then tried to call out the hypocrisy of the point I wasn’t making by asking if Congressional Democrats ever worked with former President Trump to pass legislation. My answer to that is yes, many times. Mr. Schlechter continued, again, attacking a point I didn’t make — that any violence sustained during the Black Lives Matter protests should be suppressed and minimized. I think all news should be reported, and any loss of life that occurred during the protests last summer is tragic. Still, to portray the Black Lives Matter movement as violent and destructive is grossly misleading, which was the point I was making. Mr. Schlechter’s angry response shows that the media ecosystem is capitalizing on emotion rather than facts. Nearly 8,000 Black Lives Matter protests took place last summer, and 93% of them were peaceful. To have the news inaccurately depict this movement as violent is a disservice to everyone and it’s clearly misshaped the perspectives of people, like Mr. Schlechter, who now believe Black Lives Matter is more akin to terrorist groups than civil rights groups. Mr. Schlechter finished his rant by citing a videotape by Project Veritas, a far-right group who is best known for intentionally spreading disinformation. He insisted that this obviously doctored video is evidence of a conspiracy between the news media and the Democratic Party — it’s not. The notion that the “liberal” media is being fed narratives by the Democratic Party would be laughable if it weren’t so concerning. The inability of some people, like Mr. Schlechter, to discern fact from fiction is truly a problem in our country. The decision of news media organizations to offer a “fair and balanced” framework over an objective and truthful one has helped to push our current level of polarization to historical extremes. It’s created an environment where everything appears highly contentious and debatable, and has created space for lies and alternative “facts” to fester. Now, honest debates no longer result in solutions but rather devolve into contests of who “wins.” Take me and Mr. Schlechter for example. I made a modest proposal to bring attention to what many see as a consequential problem in journalism, and Mr. Schlechter took that opportunity to smear me with wild and unfounded assertions that I’m promoting “cancel culture” and supporting an undemocratic and tyrannical-type of state-run propaganda. No doubt Mr. Schlechter and I both agree the news needs to do a better job of reporting, but how am I supposed to talk to him about a reasonable solution if he’s already decided that the problem doesn’t exist and I’m the enemy?