DALZELL - Margaret Corum Smith, age 84, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born in New Hope, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Marion Francis Corum and Alice Cavanaugh Corum. Mrs. Smith was a crafter who enjoyed crocheting and sewing. In addition, she loved walking on the beach looking for seashells. She was a member of Our Lady of the Skies Catholic Church and attended St. Jude Catholic Church.