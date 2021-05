A few hours into BioWare’s Mass Effect Legendary Edition, I walk Commander Shepard up to the galaxy map on the bridge of her ship for the first time. No doubt the warm feeling I get is partly a response to the familiar Tangerine Dream-esque synths that play in the galaxy menu. It’s also partly an odd sense of pride that this remaster of a 14-year-old game looks and plays better than 2017’s ill-fated Mass Effect: Andromeda. After so many years and several replays, this somehow feels like my own personal Mass Effect, and I am pleased that it stands up well in 2021. But mostly the warm feeling is because the Mass Effect galaxy menu reminds me of a simpler time for RPGs – a time before seemingly obligatory open-world maps bloated with collectibles and generic side tasks.