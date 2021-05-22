Virginia Ann McCall Reynolds, 90, widow of Condy Carr Reynolds, died on Friday, May 21, 2021, at NHC of Sumter. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James B. and Virginia Orr McCall. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of St. James Lutheran Church where she served in the Stephens Ministry. She was a former director of in-service education at Tuomey Hospital Nursing School and was a retired director of nursing at Clarendon Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the DAR and Sumter County Special Needs and Disability Board.