VIRGINIA ANN MCCALL REYNOLDS
Virginia Ann McCall Reynolds, 90, widow of Condy Carr Reynolds, died on Friday, May 21, 2021, at NHC of Sumter. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James B. and Virginia Orr McCall. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of St. James Lutheran Church where she served in the Stephens Ministry. She was a former director of in-service education at Tuomey Hospital Nursing School and was a retired director of nursing at Clarendon Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the DAR and Sumter County Special Needs and Disability Board.