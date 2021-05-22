newsbreak-logo
Sumter, SC

VIRGINIA ANN MCCALL REYNOLDS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Ann McCall Reynolds, 90, widow of Condy Carr Reynolds, died on Friday, May 21, 2021, at NHC of Sumter. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James B. and Virginia Orr McCall. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of St. James Lutheran Church where she served in the Stephens Ministry. She was a former director of in-service education at Tuomey Hospital Nursing School and was a retired director of nursing at Clarendon Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the DAR and Sumter County Special Needs and Disability Board.

Sumter County, SCItem

JAMES T. CHAMPAGNE

James T. Champagne, 30, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville. Born on Sept. 10, 1990, in Sumter County, he was a son of James T. Champagne and Beaulah Baker Green. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests face masks and social distancing be observed...
Sumter, SCItem

ALBERT LEROY WILLIAMS

Albert Leroy Williams, 57, was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Sumter, a son of John and Rebecca Grant Williams. He departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center in Columbia. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at...
Columbia, SCItem

GLENN ARNOLD KING

COLUMBIA - Having no further need of his earthly body, Glenn Arnold King entered into heaven on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Sumter, to the late J. Willard and Frances Baker King, Glenn was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He was predeceased by his first...
Sumter, SCItem

MARY WACTOR

Mary Wactor, 56, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born on Jan. 6, 1965, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Joseph and Rosa Lee Jenkins Wactor. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social distancing be observed during visitation at the home, 611 E. Liberty St., Lot 29.
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter man, 74, dies in motorcycle wreck

A 74-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 15 North near Lewis Road on May 16. Allen Moffitt, of Sumter, died Prisma Health Richland Hospital, said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He was not wearing a helmet. The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., when both a motorcycle...
Sumter, SCmanninglive.com

USC Sumter Hosting Memorial Day Program

The Student Veteran Organization at the University of South Carolina Sumter will host a Memorial Day Program on Thursday, May 27 at 12 pm on the campus of USC Sumter (200 Miller Rd.). As part of the program, there will be a dedication of Memorial Day Tribute Crosses. The Student...
Sumter, SCItem

DEANDRE MARKELL FUNCHESS MCCLAM

Deandre Markell Funchess McClam died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence, 520 Robney Drive. He was a son of Darrell McClam and Samantha Funchess. The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. daily at the home. Visitors are asked to wear facial masks. Funeral arrangements are...
Sumter, SCItem

CHARLES TRIPLETT JR.

Charles Triplett Jr., 73, husband of Julia Tisdale Triplett, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home in Sumter. Born on April 25, 1948, in Forest City, Arkansas, he was a son of the late Charles Sr. and Margaret Coleman Triplett. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests...
Sumter, SCItem

GEORGE BELTON WILLIAMS

George Belton Williams, age 58, departed this life on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on Aug. 2, 1962, in Sumter, to the late Frank and Bessie James Williams. The family is receiving friends from 3 to 7 p.m. daily at the home of his brother, Charles Williams, 931 Reaves St. Please use COVID-19 protocols.
Sumter, SCItem

NATHANIEL BUTLER

Nathaniel Butler, 95, widower of Margaret Butler, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home in Sumter. Born on May 23, 1925, in Sumter, he was a son of Joe and Anna Mickens Butler. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social distancing be...
Sumter, SCItem

Voting opens on Monday for May's Morris College Counselor of the Month

Voting opens Monday for May's Counselor of the Month contest, presented by Morris College. Four finalists have been chosen by Item staff from nominations submitted by the public, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local business and Morris College swag. To vote daily through May 23, go to www.theitem.com/counselor. You do not have to be a Sumter Item subscriber to vote. The winner will be announced on May 25.
Sumter, SCEnid News and Eagle

Legacy of service strengthened by community roots

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — A community is only as strong as those who contribute to it. A village together can help one another raise the metaphorical child. Nowhere is this line of thinking more significant than in the communities that foster the nation’s men and women in arms and their families.
Sumter County, SCThe Post and Courier

Rabid Bat Confirmed in Sumter County; One Person Exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Bay Springs Drive and McCrays Mill Road in Sumter, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. The bat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 7, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on May 8, 2021.
Sumter, SCItem

JULIOUS YUNG

Julious Yung, age 62, departed this life on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on March 5, 1959, in Sumter, to the late Emmitt and Georgia Mae Williams Yung. The family is receiving friends from 3 to 6 p.m. at 720-A Miller Road. Please use COVID-19 protocols.
Sumter, SCItem

NANCY GIBSON TIMMERMAN

Nancy Gibson Timmerman, beloved wife of the late H. Shelden Timmerman, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter.