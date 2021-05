Over the last two years the Philip Simmons High School golf team has raised money for the golf program and worthy causes in the community. Last season the team held a fundraiser created to assist with their costs of operations and equipment needed for the season. They decided to partner their campaign with MUSC Children’s Health in honor of the Trowbridge family. Claire Trowbridge – a sibling of one of the current Philip Simmons High School students – is battling leukemia.