Recently, many people have been noticing strange things happening with their mailbox. People have been finding dryer sheets and they don’t seem to know why…. You might think it is weird but in fact dryer sheets are great for outdoor mailboxes and I’ll tell you why. No, it’s not to have your mail box smell good, it’s actually good as a wasp repellent. Postal workers know this trick and they put dryer sheets in mailboxes to keep the wasps from stinging them. Just as an FYI, the dryer sheet trick is only good as a preventative. If you have wasp nests in your mailbox now, you will need to get them safely removed.