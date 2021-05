Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until Saturday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 9.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 1.9 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Lazy G RV Boat Ramp takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018.