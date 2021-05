For locals, Ohioan can access other regions of our state in less than a day. Driving from where you live to elsewhere is less than a day trip at the most. Going from the Ohio River to Lake Erie means a four-hour drive. Bridgeport to Cedar Springs, east to west, is three and a half. Each area is different. You could see a lot in between. A trip from south to north enables one to see different things at the same time of the year.