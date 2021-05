It is not unusual that Liverpool’s biggest game of the season should take place at Old Trafford. The rivalry with Manchester United is intense. What is striking about the fixture is how badly Jurgen Klopp’s team have underperformed in away games against United during the German’s six years in charge.Liverpool desperately need a victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to keep alive their slim hopes of claiming a Champions League spot.On paper, Klopp’s team have not done too badly at Old Trafford. They have racked up four draws and two defeats in all competitions but they have not put together...