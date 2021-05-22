Get An Inside Look At Miranda Lambert’s New Nashville Bar, Casa Rosa

It’s here!

Miranda Lambert fans, and country music fans in general, have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Miranda’s new bar, Casa Rosa , on Broadway in downtown Nashville .

And they finally got what they wanted.

Casa Rosa finally opened its doors to guests for the first time, welcoming them in to the first bar owned by a female country artist in downtown Nashville.

The bar didn’t announce that it would be opening on social media, or hold any grand opening ceremony.

So while it seems that this weekend is just a “soft opening” with limited hours, visitors quickly took to social media to express their excitement at being among the first to check out Casa Rosa.

Miranda had previously given us a sneak peak at the 17,400 sq ft bar, located at 308 Broadway in the former Crazy Town (and just few doors down from her ex Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red).

The bar features “tufted pink booths” (actually it looks like pretty much everything is pink), along with a menu boasting a “vast variety of Tex-Mex favorites include Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Ensalades, Fajitas, Platos Grande, and Especiales de La Casa Rosa, as well as a few daily specials available Thursday thru Sunday.”

Miranda partnered with TC Restaurant group for the new venue, which operates many other bars named for country artists like Jason Aldean’s Rooftop Bar + Kitchen, Luke’s 32 Bridge, and FGL House, along with other Broadway staples like Tequila Cowboy and Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar.

So if you’re heading to Nashville and were hoping that Casa Rosa would be open in time for your trip, it looks like you’re in luck.

And while it doesn’t seem like Miranda was there for the opening day, I have a feeling it won’t be long before she stops by to check the place out.

