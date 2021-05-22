Milwaukee Bucks: Ultimate preview for playoff matchup with Miami Heat
No upcoming first round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs has more hype surrounding it than the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are seeking redemption after the Heat steamrolled them in the second round of last year’s playoffs en route to a trip to the NBA Finals. Storylines from that embarrassing defeat continue to fuel the tension ahead of this season’s matchup as this series is shaping up to be a star-studded clash between two of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference.behindthebuckpass.com