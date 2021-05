By Daniel Greenfield (JNS) You can absolutely trust the Associated Press’s coverage of Israel. After an Israeli airstrike took out a building in the Gaza Strip with tenants that included Hamas and Al Jazeera, controlled by Qatar, a backer of Hamas, the main story in the media was about … the media. Specifically, the AP‘s presence in the same building. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit,” the AP‘s statement says.