On Monday, the Supreme Court decided United States v. Palomar-Santiago. Justice Sotomayor wrote the decision for the unanimous Court. In this immigration case, she continued to use the phrase "noncitizen," rather than "alien," the term used in the statute. But Justice Sotomayor also did something new (as best as I can recall). She quoted an old decision that used the word "alien," but replaced that word with "[noncitizen]." And she did it in two places.