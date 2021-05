Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The news was shared by the developer Friday on its website. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September 2020, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and was announced last week with its official name and a new privacy policy. While we’ve finally got a pre-registration date, there is no release date for the game yet.