10 Best Stocks This Past Week: Virgin Galactic, Upstart, Ford and More

By Alicia Stein
TheStreet
 3 days ago
Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin.

The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining.

Jim Cramer calls it a "slow-motion cryptocurrency collapse." He noted that earlier in the week, we "saw an asset often considered to be worth a trillion dollars drop 31% in a few brief moments, only to come back 30% in a few hours." Check out his Real Money column to read Here's How We End the Crypto Madness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 123 points, or 0.36%, to 34,207, the S&P 500 was off 0.08% and the Nasdaq fell 0.48% after trading higher during the morning.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on May 21. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Canadian Pacific Railway | +407.07%

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report is expected to terminate its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) - Get Report in favor of a competing proposal from Canadian National Railway (CNI) - Get Report, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The expected move follows a decision Thursday by Canadian Pacific to stick to terms of its deal already reached with Kansas City Southern after the U.S. railroad operator indicated it would favor a higher bid by Canadian National.

2. Annovis Bio | +131.13%

Annovis Bio (ANVS) - Get Report shares at one point more than tripled after the clinical-stage drug platform company reported progress in a study involving a candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The company said the study found that patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed "statistically significant cognitive improvement."

3. Upstart Holdings | +47.94%

Shares of Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report have been surging after the artificial-intelligence-driven lending platform boosted its full-year revenue guidance and received price-target upgrades from Wall Street analysts.

Shares of the San Mateo, Calif.-based company at last check rose 8% to $96.61. It has traded on Wednesday as high as $115.48, up 29%. The stock was the best performer among its peers, according to Bloomberg.

4. Virgin Galactic | +30.81%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report got a boost Friday after a UBS analyst upgraded the space tourism company to buy from neutral. Shares of the Las Cruces, New Mexico company were up 5.1% to $20.80 at the last check.

Virgin Galactic recently said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks.

5. 3D Systems Corp | +21.65%

Shares of 3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report have jumped after the provider of 3D printing solutions reported first-quarter results that were ahead of analyst estimates.

The Rock Hill, S.C., company reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents a share, compared with the consensus analyst estimate compiled by FactSet of 2 cents a share. Revenue rose 7.7% from a year earlier to $146.1 million.

6. Enphase Energy | +18.74%

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - Get Report slumped earlier this month after the solar-energy company lowered its earnings guidance for the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee believes the solar energy sector's fundamentals "remain rather steady." The sector is down about 40% to 50% over the past three months, and a decline of this magnitude has only been seen two to three times in the past decade, Lee said in a research note.

7. Roblox Corporation | +15.83%

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) - Get Report last week reported its first financial results since it went public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

The company said bookings in the first quarter hit $652.3 million, better than the $573 million forecasts compiled by FactSet. Average daily active users during the quarter were 42.1 million, an increase of 79% year-over-year. Roblox stock ended at $75.22, up 0.3%.

8. Plug Power | +13.87%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report jumped this past week after the fuel-cell maker said it completed the restatement of its financial statements for the past three years. The company said the restatements had no effect on its cash position, business operations, or economics of its commercial arrangements.

"For those who like hydrogen, the stock to like is Plug Power," Cramer said in an interview. "The company has been getting breakout orders, which I like. But at the same time hydrogen is at 60 bucks; it needs to be competitive with oil.

9. Shopify | +13.21%

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report surged this past week after an increase in merchant sales helped the e-commerce company beat Wall Street's earnings expectations.

Bret Kenwell looked at the charts of Shopify to see how traders should trade shares.

10. Ford Motor | +13.01%

Ford (F) - Get Report is looking to jolt its competitors in the electric vehicle market with the introduction of the F-150 Lightning at a starting price below $40,000.

The automaker unveiled the all-electric pickup on Wednesday. It is at the forefront of the company’s $22 billion global electric vehicle plan.

The vehicle got some pre-release publicity when President Joe Biden visited Ford's test track on Tuesday and took the truck for a ride, declaring "This sucker’s quick!"

Ford is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

