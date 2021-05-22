USD POLL : Who is your favorite character on The Nevers?

For a series with the breadth and longevity of The Legend of Zelda, it’s surprising that more than half of the titles released during its life share a single antagonist. Ganon (misspelled “Gannon”) was the primary villain in the series’ debut, and a majority of the games since have featured him, or the threat of his influence, as the primary source of evil. Even games which contain other antagonists often make them the underlings or puppets of Ganon. Some of these secondary villains are actually very interesting, as are the few who have received their own dedicated Zelda narrative. Which of these singular evildoers is your favorite? For clarity, “Ganon” here refers to all of his forms; Gerudo Ganondorf, trident wielding pigs, and calamitous incarnations of malice all apply.