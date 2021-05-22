newsbreak-logo
USD POLL : Who is your favorite character on The Nevers?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by That Which Dreams who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You...

Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Reader Poll: What is Your Favorite Marvel Alternate Earth?

Although DC is more known for their multiverse than Marvel is, that is beginning to change a little bit. Between Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU is starting to play with the concept of the Marvel multiverse on the big screen (though, to be fair Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did so years ago). But we’ve also seen Marvel, in the past decade or so years, really double down on stories set in these alternate realities.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Who Is Your Favorite Non-Ganon Zelda Villain?

For a series with the breadth and longevity of The Legend of Zelda, it’s surprising that more than half of the titles released during its life share a single antagonist. Ganon (misspelled “Gannon”) was the primary villain in the series’ debut, and a majority of the games since have featured him, or the threat of his influence, as the primary source of evil. Even games which contain other antagonists often make them the underlings or puppets of Ganon. Some of these secondary villains are actually very interesting, as are the few who have received their own dedicated Zelda narrative. Which of these singular evildoers is your favorite? For clarity, “Ganon” here refers to all of his forms; Gerudo Ganondorf, trident wielding pigs, and calamitous incarnations of malice all apply.
TV SeriesAlliance Review

The One with a Poll Question: Which NBC 'Friend's' character are you?

The long-awaited reunion of NBC's "Friends" with the six original cast members will debut on HBO Max on May 27. Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer reunite on the sitcom's iconic stage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot, USA Today's Kelly Lawler wrote.
Video GamesDestructoid

Who's your favorite Mass Effect squadmate?

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out today, letting first-timers and old veterans go cruising back through the Milky Way aboard the Normandy. But it's not just about the end destination, but the journey, and the friends you make along the way, right?. Mass Effect's squadmates became, throughout the trilogy,...
Moviesallkpop.com

5 Korean actors/idols who would be perfect for the live-action versions of our favorite webtoon characters

Webtoon adaptations are becoming more and more commonplace in K-Dramas, and at the same time, the webtoon world is seeing a steep rise in viewership. With a larger and more global audience being drawn to live-action versions of manhwa (Korean webtoons), the urge to read the original source material is at an all-time high. While several Korean webtoons are in the pipeline for adaptations soon, including the highly anticipated adaptation of 'Yumi's Cells' set to star actress Kim Go Eun and actor Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead roles, it is only a matter of time before some of our favorite webtoons also get adapted.
TV SeriesAsbury Park Press

‘The Bad Batch’ brings back a fan-favorite ‘Mandalorian’ character

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve been missing the thrilling action of the premiere, this week’s Bad Batch should delight you. When the eponymous band of brothers (and their little sister) lands on a familiar world, a guest star shows up to crash their party. Hope you like speeder chases; this episode’s a lot of fun.
Musicmoderndrummer.com

Who Is Your Favorite Post-Beatles Drummer on Any Former Beatle’s Solo Albums?

Apparently, the Modern Drummer community loves their post-Beatles drummers. When we reached out on our Facebook page to query you about your favorite drummers on the solo albums of Paul, John, George, and Ringo, we received quite a flurry of comments—even one from drumming icon Mike Portnoy. As always, thanks for sharing your views, and please look out for future Readers’ Platform questions on Facebook. Fab!
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch All Rise Season 2 Episode 17 Online

Watch All Rise Season 2 Episode 17 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the All Rise S2E17 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On All Rise Season 2 Episode 17, two murder trials begin, and pressure mounts as Lola agrees to allow media in the courtroom to support her re-election campaign.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Black Lightning Series Finale Recap: The Passing of the Torch — Grade It!

For four years, Black Lightning has positioned itself as a show larger and greater than its titular character’s super powers. It was a series about hope, the Black community and family. And when the CW series came to an end on Monday, those same themes emerged as the Pierces regained their super powers and took down the bad guys. Before Jeff/Black Lightning could dig his way out of the grave Tobias trapped him in, buried alive, he had to mentally confront his father’s murder as well as the murder he himself committed as a kid, even though.
Comicsepicstream.com

6 Best 12 Episode Anime Series to Watch

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. Not all of us have the luxury to binge-watch an anime series with tons of episodes or seasons. Some fans prefer watching shorter series that fit perfectly into their schedules. Diving into multiple genres, here are 6 of some of the best 12 episode anime series to watch.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The CW fall schedule: Riverdale season 6, Nancy Drew on the move

On Tuesday morning The CW officially unveiled the fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, and it looks already like a few things are different. Take, for starters, the network actually choosing to program on Saturdays, and the Sunday lineup being made up of unscripted fare. Clearly, the network has realized that putting scripted stuff on the air that night isn’t working out anywhere near as well as they’d hoped.
TV ShowsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Your Favorite Show is Leaving Netflix Within Weeks

We all go through periods where we find a show that we like and we go all-in and binge-watch all the seasons. But, have you ever had to binge-watch against the clock?. Let me start by saying that I absolutely, 100 percent hate going through Netflix trying to find a show. It is way too time-consuming, sometimes taking over 30-minutes, it's exhausting, to say the least. Recently my wife and I were searching through Netflix trying to find something new to watch.
TV SeriesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘All American’ season 3, episode 13: How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

It’s almost game time again. An all new episode of “All American” airs tonight, but we bet you are wondering all the ways you can watch LIVE?. “When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences; Spencer asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season; Simone is worried about Jordan and turns to his friends for help.”
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Manifest - Episode 3.12 + 3.13 (Season Finale) - Press Release

The Stones are reunited with Olive, yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal has run away. As Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared sours over mistrust. 3.13 Mayday – Part 2. Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

A Million Little Things - Episode 3.17 + 3.18 (Season Finale) - Press Release

“justice: part 1”/“justice: part 2” – Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.