With The CW's Supergirl taking a midseason break before an August return, it's time for her Kryptonian cousin to take back the reigns of Tuesday nights starting May 18. That's when Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent aka Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane return with the first in a series of all-new episodes of Superman & Lois. And let's just say that Lois and Clark have probably had easier times in their lives- like being held hostage covering a story or having to save the universe a billion miles from home. From family issues to alt-reality "big bads" to some very earthbound creeps, the dangers are coming from all directions- from outside and from within- begging the question, can a "Broken Trust" ever be fixed? Here's a look at the preview images for the return of Superman & Lois, followed by an episode overview and the newest teaser for "Broken Trust":