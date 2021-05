Silver Springs Campground, near the northeast corner of Stow, is open for the 2021 camping season. It opened April 1, but it was a much different story last year. “The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had a dramatic impact on businesses and activities worldwide, and our campground operation was not immune to that impact,” says Stow Parks & Recreation employee Ken Barnhart. “Instead of the normal April 1 opening, we were unable to let the general public into the campground until June 15…so we lost about 1/3 of our camping season.”