Following what you see this week, we hope that you’re ready for more drama on Charmed season 3 episode 13! The fact that this story is titled “Chaos Theory” tells you just about everything that you need to know. This is going to be one of those episodes where almost ANYTHING can happen — the fact that it’s the last one before a hiatus almost cements that further. The writers want your jaws on the ground by the end of it — or at the very least, wondering about what else could be coming up.