This Pizza and Fashion Collaboration Celebrates a “Saint of Pizza”

By Sandra Ramani
lacucinaitaliana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat pizza can inspire many things—a trip to Italy, a desire to learn how to cook and, for some, even a burst of artistic creativity. The latter is what happened to the creators of FLAN Labs, a clothing brand that celebrates humor, color, comfort, and—as evidenced by its name—food. Based in Brooklyn, the brand’s founders often dine at Best Pizza, the celebrated spot helmed by Frank Pinello, the Culinary Institute of America–trained chef and host of VICE’s globe-trotting “The Pizza Show.” It was over long conversations at the restaurant—set in a former bakery, complete with a century-old wood-burning oven—that Pinello and the FLAN team came up with the idea for a collaboration that would draw from both of their worlds.

