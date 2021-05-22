newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

UPDATE: Paranormal Investigator Visits New York Mom's Dishwasher Ghost [PHOTOS]

A New York mom had us gripped with the story of paranormal activity seemingly originating from her kitchen. And the very next day, Niki sent us this photo of what her kitchen looked like the following morning. WNY Mom Has Her Kitchen Spiritually Cleansed. A local mom had us gripped...

Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Three Separate Stories Of Law Enforcement Rescuing Animals This Week

Police officers really are asked to do it all. From guiding traffic to de-escalating conflicts, their skill set really does need to include everything. This week across Western New York, a bunch of officers stepped up to help out some of our four legged friends. Here are three separate stories that made the news this week of police officers who have saved animals.
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Why Pulling Through to Park Could be Illegal in Central New York

What could be wrong with pulling through a parking spot? According to experts, a lot. It's the golden ticket of parking situations. You're in a crowded parking lot when you see an empty spot. As you pull in you realize the spot ahead of you is also empty. "Jackpot!" you exclaim as you pull through and park your car facing out, ready to leave without having to back up.
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Have You Turned the Air Conditioner On Yet?

It's at that weird point of the year where it getting hot during the day, cooler at night and you might be considering pulling out the air conditioners or switch on that central air unit, but is it too early?. I know some people are very strict when it comes...
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Something Is Going Around, I Just Had The Worst Stomach Bug Of My Life

With the mask mandate just being dropped in New York, you might want to keep that mask up. This stomach bug is nothing to mess with. I had an incredible few days planned this past weekend with my girlfriend. We took a trip down to Westchester County for her to celebrate one of her friend's graduation from college. It was just nice to get away, even if it was staying within the borders of New York State. I didn't really do a whole lot other than check out the former Tappan Zee Bridge and some great restaurants. Oh, and this book store that looked like it was straight out of Harry Potter. But I left Westchester County with a lifelong memory. Sickness!
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Saratoga Mansion For $3 Mil With Eclectic Walls & Ceilings

Saratoga Manion For $3 Mil with Eclectic Walls & Ceilings. This mansion for sale in Saratoga Springs is beautiful on the outside but it depends on the buyer's taste because of what's on the walls and ceilings inside. It sits on eight acres and has a gorgeous yard complete with a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen and pool. I just think if someone were to pay a cool three million dollars they would have to also repaint not just the walls but the ceiling too. Check it out.
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Holland Farms is Back to Making the Donuts in Yorkville After Fire

The coffee is back to brewing. The hand made pastries are back to baking. Holland Farms will re-open after a small fire shut the bakery for a few days. If you stop for your morning cup of joe, donut, or half moon to start the day, be patient. The fire left the baker with just one oven that can only produce about 70% of the normal product. "Hopefully you won’t notice that we might not be baking a few things, but if you do we apologize in advance," Holland Farms shared on Facebook.
Posted by TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Posted by 96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle

Do You Know The Owner Of This Wallet From 2001 Found In Rome?

Hey, look at this wallet found at the Erie Canal Village in Rome. Do you know a Mary Patterson?. Dianne Willson, who found the wallet, told us there was nothing valuable in it, just the 2 identification cards. As you can see below, one is a library card and an ID for the John F. Kennedy Middle School of the Utica School District.