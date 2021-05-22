newsbreak-logo
Rapper Ceno Shares Exciting Plans About His Music In Future

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rapper Ceno talks about his big plans for his future in music. The rapper shares that he has established his own record label company, 700 Family, and plans for more music. The announcement comes and sets an exciting precedent as fans of Ceno have anxiously waited for new music to drop in.

Ceno has also risen to immense social media fame after he went live on social media and rapped to the classical songs by Mozart and Beethoven. Ceno's surreal rise and popularity have helped him achieve fame, and his sheer talent as a rapper continues to make him a fan favorite. But his story is unlike any other rapper who tries to make it in Hollywood.

Ceno rose from homelessness to achieve everything he aspired for. He is not new to the game and has embraced the realities of the world with a closer glimpse. Ceno also stands for inspiration of young and aspiring people who are trying to make it in the world. His music and lyrical compositions are often a direct conversation with his fan base. He tries to spin conversations, elevating the spirits of other people.

Ceno finds music as a break from the mold, from the normal routine as an entrepreneur and businessman. He takes his career in music on a very serious note and tries to maintain his benchmark. He has a different style, a unique persona, and an artistic impulse which his musical work glaringly reflects.

Hip Hop's popularity has grown to the point that it has supplanted classical music as the dominant musical form in the United States and, conceivably, a significant portion of the world. Indeed, hip-hop and R&B have surpassed rock as the most popular musical genre in the United States.

Ceno, a rap artist, states that while there are various explanations for the two genres' popularity, the primary similarity between the two forms is that they both speak to the individual's voice.

Ceno is a rising rapper from Los Angeles, California. He discovered hip hop as a way to escape his criminal past and find a way to live a fulfilled life. Since then, the phenomenal artist has carved out a niche for himself in the ultra-competitive world of music. Ceno is best known for his hip hop song, Say My Name. He founded the record label 700 Family. The artist recently demonstrated his talent once again by going viral on Facebook. Ceno was seen in his video performing on-the-spot rap to Beethoven's golden symphonies. The video garnered over one million views and thousands of comments praising the artist's soul-stirring rap combined with sensational classical tunes that gave listeners goosebumps.

Media Contact: Bianca Leon Rodrigues+1 (469) 815-7866 biancalrodr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapper-ceno-shares-exciting-plans-about-his-music-in-future-301297253.html

SOURCE Ceno

