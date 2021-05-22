newsbreak-logo
Pajamagram To Donate 1000's Of Pajamas Partnering With Local Nonprofits To Make A Difference

SHELBURNE, Vt., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajamagram - a division of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company - is giving away free pajama sets, pet pajamas, and apparel from sister brand PajamaJeans, to charitable organizations in the greater Burlington community.

The event will be held at the Vermont Teddy Bear campus in Shelburne, VT on May 24th and May 25th. The address is 6655 Shelburne Road, Shelburne VT, 05482.

To participate, you must have a 501c3 status. Simply register your agency at PJ Donation Day Sign Up and find an available time slot that works for you. Organizations must abide by social distancing guidelines, and masks are required. Time slots will be offered every hour between 8am and 4pm on both days, and there will be a waitlist (or possibly additional event days) if demand is great.

Organizations are encouraged to select as much apparel and sleepwear as needed, but must provide their own transportation and bags. We're truly excited to share our premium pajamas with the charitable community of Vermont, and hope your agency can help share our products with those in need.

By partnering with nonprofits in the region, we truly hope to help make the world a better, more comfortable place - one set of pajamas at a time. If you have any questions at all, please reach out to event organizer Mary Sleeper at (802) 985-1352, or marys@vtbear.com

Pajamagram - the expert gift-givers and creators of luxurious, premium sleepwear - are a part of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company. Founded in 1981 and built on the principles of quality, comfort and connection, Vermont Teddy Bear has been based in Vermont for nearly 35 years, focusing on charitable outreach whenever possible.

vermontteddybear.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pajamagram-to-donate-1000s-of-pajamas-partnering-with-local-nonprofits-to-make-a-difference-301297256.html

SOURCE Vermont Teddy Bear Co.

