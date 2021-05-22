newsbreak-logo
FIRST ALERT: Hot day ahead, temps could reach 90

By Jessica Ladd
KFVS12
 3 days ago

(KFVS) - A warm but pleasant early summer pattern is setting up for the weekend. A few clouds could work their way into the region, but overall it will be dry and warm. Afternoon highs will be in the 85 to 90 range today and Sunday, but moderate dew points near 60 will keep it from being too humid.

