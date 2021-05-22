newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to purchasing tiger skin rug

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who bought a tiger skin rug in violation of the federal endangered species act pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge, the government said.

Ryan Gibbs of Cincinnati must serve a year on probation, perform 80 hours of community service, and donate $100,000 to a federal fund used to provide rewards for tipsters in illegal wildlife trade cases, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins, a panther skin and a sawfish rostrum — the bill or beak of the sawfish — which he owns, according to the government.

Gibbs, 44, a Cincinnati attorney, tried buying a tiger skin from someone in the United Kingdom in 2018, but was told it was illegal, prosecutors said. That person put him in touch with a seller in Minnesota, who turned out to be an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent.

Gibbs bought the rug for $3,000 in 2019. The rug had been confiscated from a previous investigation.

Defense attorney Scott Croswell said Gibbs did not dispute the charge.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
235K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Tiger#Lion#Fish And Wildlife#Ap#U S Fish#U S Attorney S Office#Guilty Wednesday#Man#Probation#Skin#Tipsters#United Kingdom#Purchasing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutors sue over California prison good conduct rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three-quarters of California’s district attorneys sued the state Wednesday in an attempt to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits and could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates. The lawsuit objects on procedural grounds, arguing that Corrections Secretary Kathleen Allison used...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Mississippi murder trial delayed after DA’s office recused

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The trial of a Mississippi woman charged with the 2019 murder of her boyfriend has been postponed indefinitely while the court finds a new prosecutor. Jessica Aldridge was scheduled to go to trial on May 17, but the Natchez Democrat reports that Sixth Judicial District Judge Lillie Sanders recused the office of District Attorney Shameca Collins.
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man fatally shot after attacking others with knife

HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man was shot to death after attacking several other people with a knife at a home in central Delaware, authorities said Wednesday. Delaware State Police said troopers were dispatched to a home in Hartly around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot and several people stabbed.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana gator swaps swamp life for Texas beach getaway

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous traded swamp scum for a sandy Padre Island beach in South Texas. In an unusual spin from “Jaws,” the gator showed up Monday on Malaquite Beach, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi, Padre Island National Seashore officials said in a Facebook post.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...